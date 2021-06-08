Greene County Jail Log – June 8th, 2021

Zander Matthew Hall, age 21, of Linton was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for a change of plea hearing to face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Additionally, Hall will be facing a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, which was filed in April 2021. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.