Greene County Jail Log – June 8th, 2021

Zander Matthew Hall, age 21, of Linton was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for a change of plea hearing to face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. Additionally, Hall will be facing a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, which was filed in April 2021. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Dayvon Shavoia Lang, age 24, of Evansville was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his bond for charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond. Lang has multiple charges pending against him in Vanderburgh County, as well, including burglary with serious bodily injury, criminal organization activity, and obstruction of justice.
Trista Lea Street, age 25, of Shelburn was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for a pre-trial conference to face a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Kage Ryan Grove Fougerousse, age 26, of Jasonville was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Heather Suzanne Keller, age 43, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for her initial hearing to face a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Kylee Danielle Bateman, age 34, of Freedom, Indiana was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for an evidentiary hearing on a charge for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond. Attorney Ellen Martin is serving as the appointed public defender for Bateman.
Christopher Allen Roberts, age 31, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. A motion to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor, was also filed. No bond. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Mary Elizabeth Taft, age 32, of Sullivan was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Vigo County for failure to appear, a Level 5 felony charge. No bond.
David James Weber, age 27, of Hymera was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for a final pre-trial conference in May on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Kevin Eugene Hatfield, age 44, of Oaktown, Indiana was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear for his initial hearing to face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Hatfield will be facing multiple pending charges filed in Knox County, as well.
Summer JoeAnn Sullivan, age 30, of Linton was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to appear to face a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.