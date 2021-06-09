Man taken into custody on warrant in Orange County from February 14th crash

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

Update

Today, June 9th, 2021, Indiana State Police Troopers from the Jasper Post took Keeghan Chandler Preston Jones, age18, from Paoli, Indiana into custody on a warrant issued by the Orange County Circuit Court. The charges stem from a vehicle crash, which occurred on February 14th, 2021 near Orleans, Indiana.

Jones has been booked into the Orange County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Count 1: Causing Death While Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule 1 or II Controlled Substance in the body, a level 4 Felony.

Count 2: Causing Death While Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule 1 or II Controlled Substance in the body, a level 4 Felony.

County 3: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 Felony.

County 4: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 Felony.

Update

In cooperation with the Orange County Coroner’s office, all notifications have been made to the respective families of the two persons killed in yesterday’s crash. The deceased are identified as:

Kyndell Bailey, 15, Orleans, IN

Jocelyn Phillips, 16, of Paoli, IN

Also, to identify the other passengers involved during the incident.

Keeghan Jones, 18, Paoli, IN

Trandon Blevins, 15, Paoli, IN

This crash investigation is ongoing. There is no further information to release at this time.

Accident in Orange County Claims Two Lives

On February 14th, 2021, at approximately 8:20 PM, the Indiana State Police investigated a fatal crash on County Road 500 North.

A westbound 2006 Pontiac on County Road 500 North lost control and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle flipped multiple times before landing on its roof in a field. There were four juvenile occupants in the vehicle, two of which were deceased at the scene. The other two occupants were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

When more information becomes available, we will update this release.

Assisting at the scene were, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Paoli Police Department, and Orleans Police Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...