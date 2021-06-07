JA Benefits triumphs as ‘Best Place to Work in Indiana’ – awarded ‘Pinnacle Designation’

From JA Benefits, LLC:

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced JA Benefits, LLC as the number one Best Place to Work in Indiana in the Small Companies (15-74 employees) category for the third year in a row.

This ranking was released for the Chamber’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana program on May 6th, 2021, and it is out of 59 small companies in Indiana. JA Benefits reached the honorable position through an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. For those that finish first in their category three or more times in a five-year period, they are awarded the Pinnacle designation. This year, JA Benefits is among five other Pinnacle designations in the Best Places to Work in Indiana program.

Kevin Brinegar, chief executive officer of the Indiana Chamber shared his thoughts in an Inside Indiana Business article, “It’s a pleasure to showcase these companies and the astounding examples they are setting as desirable workplace cultures in the face of all the unique challenges of the past year. They each serve not only their staffs and customers very well, but also their communities and the state’s economy. We applaud them for stepping up to the plate and continuing to shine in 2021.”

Awarded first place for the first time in 2019, JA Benefits is proud to have brought in another win for the third year in a row. They strive to maintain their first-place position through expanded employee programs that offer employees growth personally and professionally. Their culture and team, dubbed the “JA Magic”, thrive from a positive and encouraging workplace. The company now sets their sights on achieving the program’s Hall of Fame which is reserved for those that have been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least 60% of the time in the program’s history.

Chris Johnson, Partner, Chairman and CEO of JA Benefits, LLC is overjoyed to be recognized as the top employer in the category for a third straight year. Upon the win, Johnson immediately responded with gratitude to those that made it possible, “Our leadership team continues to cultivate JA’s core values of Relationships, Purpose and Growth, fostering a workplace where our team members feel empowered, supported and encouraged daily. We

are proud of our team and their efforts that have brought us to this point in our journey.

Seeing these efforts and investments result in being a recipient of the Pinnacle Designation from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is humbling, but also extremely exciting for our future.

