Bassler: Protecting our loved ones

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator – District 39:

Throughout the pandemic, many Hoosiers were unable to visit their loved ones in health care facilities. Due to visitation restrictions, many friends and family members were forced to manage their affairs and make tough decisions without the comfort and guidance of those closest to them.

To address this unforeseen problem, State Senator Bassler said he voted in favor of Senate Enrolled Act 202.

SEA 202 expands visitation at long-term care facilities and hospitals by requiring these facilities to participate in the Compassionate Care Program and the Essential Caregiver Program, which were both recently established by the Indiana State Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

These programs allow a designated person to be deemed an essential family caregiver, permitting the individual to visit the resident they care for, even when visitation is halted due to a declared emergency, public health emergency or similar crisis.

“There have been many lessons learned in the past year, and this law will help ensure that none of us will be forced to be alone when we need support the most,” Bassler commented about SEA 202.



To view this law and others passed this session, click here.

