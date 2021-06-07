Ellington: Greene County students receive educator scholarship

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Representative Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Ellington, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college.

“It’s encouraging to see so many gifted students commit to educating Hoosiers well into the future,” Ellington said. “Our children and state will benefit from these scholarship recipients using their talents for the teaching profession.”

More than 400 students applied, and among this year’s 200 awardees are Brooklyn Bucher from Bloomfield Jr.-Sr. High School and Madeline Jordan from Eastern Greene High School.

Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.

State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) represents House District 62, which includes portions of Greene, Monroe, Martin and Daviess counties.

