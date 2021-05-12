Louisville man arrested for dealing heroin in Bedford

From the Indiana State Police:

A lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) into heroin dealing concluded with the arrest of a Louisville man. ISP had obtained information that Tyler A. Cross, 29 years old of Louisville, Kentucky, was allegedly dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County.

On Tuesday afternoon, troopers learned that Cross was going to be delivering a large quantity of heroin to Bedford. Trooper Chance Humphrey located Cross operating a vehicle near the Holiday Inn along SR 37 in Bedford. Trp. Humphrey, along with Bedford Police Officers Clint Swanson and Faheem Bade, conducted a traffic stop on Cross.

During the traffic stop, Officer Bade deployed his canine, ZaZu, who gave a positive alert to the presence of controlled substances in Cross’s vehicle. As officers were conducting a search of the vehicle, Trp. Humphrey observed Cross attempt to swallow a plastic baggie that contained a powder-like substance. Officers were able to retrieve the baggie from Cross’s mouth and discovered it contained approximately 17 grams of suspected heroin.

Cross was transported to IU Health Bedford due to the fact the baggie of heroin had been broken and it was feared that Cross had ingested some of the suspected drugs. After Cross was medically cleared at the hospital, he was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 4 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Sgt. Greg Day of the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. commended the outstanding teamwork, cooperation between agencies, and the thorough investigation that led to this arrest. “We all know that heroin is extremely dangerous, as it is responsible for way too many overdoses and deaths of our friends and family members in this community. Thanks to the efforts by law enforcement, a large amount of poison that Mr. Cross was attempting to deal in our county will not find its way into the hands of those suffering from drug addiction.”

Anyone with information of illegal drug activity is requested and encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

