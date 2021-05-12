Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Grants for veterans services applications open, plus webinar

From the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration:

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking applications for the Grants for Veterans’ Services program. The GVS program is designed to provide support to Indiana’s non-profit organizations who serve Indiana Veterans and are registered with the Indiana Secretary of State.

The grant amounts will be between $25,000 and $150,000 depending on each applicant’s need for funds, the availability of funding and volume of eligible applicants. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 14th, 2021, and additional information on how to apply is available by clicking here.

IDVA will also host a webinar for all interested applicants on Thursday, May 13th, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT, to answer questions about the application process, eligibility and/or other details about the program. Please see the webinar invitation below:

When: Thursday, May 13th, 2021, 2:30 – 4 p.m. EDT

Where: https://indiana.webex.com/indiana/j.php?MTID=mcc4e1b8698672bb8987c903cb129f175

