Students at Linton-Stockton holding plant sale fundraiser on Friday, April 23rd

Local horticulture, landscaping, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) students at Linton-Stockton will be holding a plant sale fundraiser on Friday, April 23rd from 4PM to 6:30PM on the north side of the junior high by the gym entrance. Sales will be on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis, and students will be taking cash only.

Some of the many plants that have been grown from seeds by the Linton students

Succulents, flowers, herbs, and vegetable starts will be available with the plants grown from seeds by Linton horticulture, landscaping, and FFA students themselves. They will be very reasonably-priced, too, with four-inch pots, which are mainly bigger tomato plants, at just $2 each; many other plants will be only 50 cents per pot, for example.

Plants growing under an indoor grow lamp with students in the background

The students are raising funds for additional greenhouse equipment and other plant supplies. This has also been a project that the local landscape management class and horticulture class have been very involved with recently.

“Yes, we have a goal of getting extra funds for our equipment,” FFA Advisor Jenny Graves told The Lintonian, but beyond fundraising, “[U]ltimately, I feel that this has just been a good experience for the students to learn and experience something that they can use outside of the classroom environment.”

All photos courtesy Linton-Stockton School

