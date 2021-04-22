Radius Indiana secures grant for electric vehicle charging stations in Dubois Co.

From Radius Indiana:

Two new public charging stations in Jasper and one in Huntingburg will add Dubois County to the map of destinations for electric vehicle drivers.

Radius Indiana pursued a grant on behalf of the City of Jasper from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for $18,000 to install two electric charging stations for vehicle owners in Jasper, with two additional locations in Huntingburg and neighboring Petersburg.

“Our region has untold numbers of restaurants and shops and attractions in our cities and towns,” said Blaine Parker, Radius’s Director of Tourism and Quality of Place. “We realized that with the growing number of people who drive electric vehicles, we needed to help install the charging stations that would bring our communities and attractions into an easy driving range for EV drivers. When these are installed, drivers can recharge their car batteries while they eat lunch, shop, visit the local galleries, and enjoy relaxing visits in our beautiful scenery. Our slogan is ‘Discover Southern Indiana’ and that’s what we want the EV crowd to enjoy!”

IDEM’s grant is funded by the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust and will help fund the installation of the Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations.

In October 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order establishing the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund. The order outlines Indiana’s plan to distribute the state’s $40.9 million portion of a legal settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for its violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Program continues to offer grant opportunities for clean air projects that will significantly reduce diesel emissions across Indiana. This statewide program is supported by Indiana’s portion of the national Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund and is focused on equipment and vehicle repowers and replacements with newer, cleaner alternatives of various fuel types.

Coordination for the charging stations began this month and installation will follow. The project will be completed by the end of 2022.

“We appreciate the economic opportunity this grant provides our community by continuing the expansion of EV charging stations,” said Mayor of Jasper Dean Vonderheide. “Our utility crews will be installing these stations in strategically selected locations. We strive to be a community in step with the growing demand from our residents and visitors to the area. The stations will serve residents, industry partners, tourists enjoying the plethora of attractions in the immediate area, and the families engaged in the many sports and recreational activities we host. Thank you to Radius for providing this opportunity.”

Featured photo by Chad Russell from Pexels

