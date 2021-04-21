Cold snap leads to snow and plant damage in Linton, southern Indiana

An overnight cold snap brought the air down to freezing temperatures and left a little snow on the ground this morning. Like the old joke goes, though, if you do not like the weather in Indiana, you just have to wait 5 minutes for it to change. Today was no different, all joking aside. It was a tale of two weather conditions, as many of the kids at the Linton-Stockton Elementary School sported their winter jackets once again this morning, while others wore lighter jackets anticipating that outdoor temperatures would reach the low 50’s by the end of the school day.

Some snow left on the ground at about 8AM this morning at Linton-Stockton Elementary

Unprotected plants, especially those beginning to bloom, may be damaged from the frigid temperatures last night, but more cold temperatures are on their way to Linton, as well as much of central and southern Indiana.

File photo – Frigid overnight temperatures damaged newly-flowering outdoor plants in Linton.

Another freeze warning has been issued for tomorrow morning by the National Weather Service (NWS), starting at 1AM through 10AM the NWS statement said. Temperatures as low as 30’F are expected.

Aside from crops and sensitive vegetation, the low temperatures may “possibly damage unprotected plumbing,” the NWS said in the Freeze Warning issued for tomorrow morning. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,” the warning noted.

