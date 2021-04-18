Zelkova trees to inhabit the boulevard at 10th St NE

The Lintonian has learned that approximately 35 Zelkova trees will inhabit 10th St NE soon, according to city officials. The Zelkova may also be referred to as the Japanese Elm, although it is high-resistant to Dutch Elm Disease, so do not let the “Elm” in its name lead you to that false conclusion of susceptibility . The ornamental trees can reach heights of nearly 100′ when fully-grown. Like the Bradford Pear, the replacement trees will also bloom in the springtime.

Zelkova serrata. Photo by Bruce Marlin, CC BY-SA 2.5 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5, via Wikimedia Commons

As the city’s only boulevard street, it was once home to a line of Bradford Pear trees, which were recently removed, as reported in The Lintonian on April 9th, 2021.

