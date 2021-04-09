The boulevard: out with old, in with the new

Motorist going down Linton’s only boulevard street will see the old Bradford Pear trees from the 1990’s have been completely removed to make way for new trees to be planted down 10th Street Northeast. Although they flower beautifully this time of year, Bradford Pears are particularly susceptible to storm damage, as Linton has found over the years, and are regularly disfigured or even killed by strong winds or limb loss due to their otherwise rapid growth rate. They were once a favorite of landscapers because they were inexpensive, tolerated transportation well, and were also tolerant of a variety of soil types, drainage levels, and soil acidity.

