Some photo highlights from the Linton vs. North Central home opener, including: (1.) behind the plate, Sydney Lockhart catching, (2.) Aubrey Burgess throwing to first base for an out, (3.) Erin Elliott hitting the ball into the outfield, and (4.) Abby Brownfield in the outfield catching a ball for the third out.

Featured photo is Kylie Cooksey pitching for the Miners.

