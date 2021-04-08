Spring Mill State Park receives new playground

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Spring Mill State Park has a new playground at the Donaldson Cave parking lot near Donaldson Shelter thanks to a grant from the Smithville Foundation and donations from local businesses.

The playground is designed for ages 5-10 and is ready for use.

Friends of Spring Mill State Park board members Amber Hill and Teena Ligman wrote the Smithville Foundation grant, and that money was matched by Burke Playgrounds and Snider Recreation. VFW Post 9107 also contributed.

For more information, contact Spring Mill State Park at (812) 849-3534.

Spring Mill State Park on.IN.gov/springmill is located at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, Indiana 47446.

Like this: Like Loading...