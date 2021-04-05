Governor signs bill sponsored by Ellington to erect monument honoring Hoosier suffragettes

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law sponsored by State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) to erect a Statehouse monument honoring Hoosier suffragettes.

Ellington said Senate Enrolled Act 6 extends the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s work to 2024 as they create a Statehouse monument honoring the 19th Amendment. Ellington supported the 2019 law creating the commission, which was tasked with commemorating the 100 year milestone of women’s right to vote in Indiana, but the group was set to expire this year.

“Hoosier suffragettes never gave up on their fight for equality, which eventually led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” Ellington said. “Honoring them with a monument serves as a reminder for all to stand up for what you believe is right.”

Indiana was the 26th state to ratify the 19th Amendment during a special session on January 16th, 1920.

Senate Enrolled Act 6 goes into effect July 1st, 2021. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more.

