GCHD: Vaccination clinic planned for all adults on April 9th & 10th

As the State of Indiana has open vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers age 16 and older, the Greene County Health Department wants to ensure our residents have access to vaccines. Today, the health department has received 1,500 additional doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and is hosting a Pop-up Clinic this weekend. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is only authorized by the FDA for age 18 and older.

Appointments are now open for the mass vaccination clinic being held at the

Greene County Events Center

4503 W. SR 54 (4H Fairgrounds), Bloomfield, IN

Friday, April 9th and Saturday, April 10th

8AM to 8PM

Registration is required. Hoosiers can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule. Greene County residents can also go to https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/, select your eligibility status, enter your zip code, and select “Greene County HD Mass MVAX” as your location.

Note: If you have an appointment already scheduled, you need to cancel the future appointment before you can schedule at this weekend’s pop-up clinic.

The pop-up clinic will be returning to the fairgrounds on May 14th and May 15th to complete the second dose. Moderna are only approved by the FDA for age 18 and older.

