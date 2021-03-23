Indiana residents age 40+ are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

From the Indiana Department of Health:

If you are age 40 years or older, you are among the next group of Hoosiers, who are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled online anytime at ourshot.in.gov on your computer or smartphone. Please use either Chrome or Firefox as your browser. On this website, you’ll find about more than 450 vaccination locations around the state, including hospitals, local health departments and health clinics, and pharmacies. If you do not have a computer or smartphone, you can ask a family or friend to help, or call 211 and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT daily.

Here are some facts you should know:

The vaccine is available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because clinics can charge an administration fee to your insurance.

You do not need to be vaccinated in the county where you live.

If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.

Whether you get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you will need a second dose to be fully-protected. This will be scheduled at the time of your first dose. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) requires only a single dose for full protection.

You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at ourshot.in.gov.

