Greene County Jail Log – March 23rd, 2021

Haylee Breanne Keller, age 29, of Switz City was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Benjamin William Perney, age 30, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of marijuana and criminal recklessness, both Class B misdemeanors. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Perney to 180 days with 172 suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied for each charge he pled guilty to as part of a plea agreement with the sentences to run concurrently.
Chaunisty Beth Ann Daniels, age 38, of Dugger began her sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, which she pled guilty to as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Daniels to 1 year in jail with 335 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. In 2019, Daniels was sentenced for conversion in Sullivan County by Judge Robert E. Hunley, as well as required to pay restitution to Dollar General Stores in the amount of $1,150.
Roger Lee Bennett, age 58, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. This appears to be Bennett’s first brush with the law since no previous court records were found, and Judge Dena Martin sentenced him to four (4) consecutive weekends in jail without good time credit allowed.
James Bradley Lashure, age 50, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Lashure has had previous possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charges in Owen and Monroe Counties. He was represented by Linton attorney Timothy Shonk at the county’s expense.
John Lee Irons, age 32, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500 with ten percent allowed. Irons has an active warrant out of Sullivan County for driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sandra Lynn Botkin, age 56, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Botkin has had several alcohol-related charges in the past, including ones filed in 2015, 2011, 2002, and 2001.
William Gregg Ogden, age 43, of Lyons was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Tyler Ray Gadberry, age 34, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement. No bond.
Ailena Lynn Danita, age 44, of Lyons was arrested for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Cheyenne Maxine Howard, age 22, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for motor vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Phillip Paul Osborn, age 36, of Linton was arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
