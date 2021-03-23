Greene County Jail Log – March 23rd, 2021

Chaunisty Beth Ann Daniels, age 38, of Dugger began her sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, which she pled guilty to as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Daniels to 1 year in jail with 335 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. In 2019, Daniels was sentenced for conversion in Sullivan County by Judge Robert E. Hunley, as well as required to pay restitution to Dollar General Stores in the amount of $1,150.