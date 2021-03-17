Utility pole and building cause abrupt stop of ISP pursuit of 18 year old in Vigo County

From the Indiana State Police:

At approximately 4:27 p.m., yesterday, March 16, 2021, Indiana State Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the western part of Vigo County. While patrolling, he observed Jillian H. Anderson, age 18, of West Terre Haute, operating a red Jeep Cherokee, and Trooper Stump had prior knowledge of a level 6 felony warrant out of Vigo County for Anderson’s arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

Trooper Stump activated his emergency lights on his fully-marked patrol car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Anderson came to a complete stop on Maiden Lane, however when Trooper Stump approached the Jeep to speak to Anderson, she disregarded him and accelerated, causing a pursuit to ensue.

The pursuit traveled on US 41 and through several city streets. Anderson ran stop signs and drove through several yards causing damage. The pursuit reached speeds of 90 MPH.

Anderson then attempted to turn into an alley on Garfield Avenue, but was unable to reduce her speed in time, wrecking into a utility pole. Her vehicle then came to an abrupt stop upon crashing into an abandoned building.

Once stopped, Trooper Stump conducted a felony traffic stop, taking Anderson into custody without incident. A search of Anderson’s vehicle located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges: Jillian H. Anderson, 18, West Terre Haute

Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6

Dealing Methamphetamine, Felony 5

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony 6

Resisting Law Enforcement with Vehicle, Felony 6

Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

