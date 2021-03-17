DNR Recreation and Fishing guidebooks are available

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Your guide to Indiana’s best values in outdoor recreation is available now at on.IN.gov/recguide, and your guide to Indiana fishing is available now at wildlife.IN.gov/2347.htm. Free printed copies of each are available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties all over the Hoosier state.

The DNR’s 2021 Indiana Recreation Guide is the one-stop source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties.

This year’s guides also offer advice on responsible recreation and what it means to be a courteous guest when visiting DNR properties.

Annual entrance passes for state park properties can be purchased in person at the gatehouse or offices of state park properties during business hours, at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis during business hours, or at innsgifts.com.

Indiana resident annual entrance passes cost $50. For individuals 65 years old or older, the price is $25. Annual passes for vehicles with out-of-state license plates cost $70. Normal daily gate fees for residents at most properties are $7 per in-state vehicle. For more information on Indiana state park properties, visit stateparks.IN.gov.

Fishing licenses can be purchased and printed at INHuntFish.com. They can also be purchased at retailers, county clerks and most DNR properties throughout the state.

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...