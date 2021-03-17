Food Councils selected for Indiana Grown grant, Greene County not represented

From the Indiana Department of Agriculture:

Indiana Grown has awarded five organizations with a Food Council Development Grant. A food council is a community-based coalition created to build a stronger food system. Much of the work done by these regional organizations aligns with Indiana Grown’s mission and benefits farmers and producers statewide.

“The awards announced today will help with the future success of food councils and the work they do for their communities,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “The Indiana Grown program has come so far in five years and its ability and willingness to give back to Hoosier communities speaks volumes. I cannot wait to see the tremendous impact made by these food councils.”

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their local food systems and are looking for ways to support it. Indiana Grown’s goal in awarding these grants is to help regional food councils develop their infrastructure so Indiana farmers and producers have a greater market for their products, Indiana processors can utilize more Indiana grown products and more consumers learn the importance of buying Indiana grown products.

According to Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler grant awardees will demonstrate the major goals of Indiana Grown.

“This funding provided by Indiana Grown has the ability to increase market outlets for farmers and create new opportunities for community members to find locally grown food,” Kettler said. “I am looking forward to working with each of these councils to increase food processing, production and supply in their areas.”

Heather Tallman, Indiana Grown Program Director, said this grant program was made possible due to COVID-19 causing the cancellation of many annual Indiana Grown events, which allowed for the redistribution of the program’s funds.

“Working with communities to increase access to the locally grown food market is one of my passions and something the Indiana Grown program does so well,” said Tallman. “I am excited to support these councils in their regional food systems to increase their outreach and growth for years to come.”

The selected award recipients are as follows:

Funded Project Award Amount Food Council Location Food and Growers Association $14,720.00 Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Ripley, Rush, Shelby and Union counties Indy Food Council $25,000.00 Marion Co. Johnson County Food Council $10,342.00 Johnson Co. Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, Inc. $24,938.00 Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. NWI Food Council $25,000.00 Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.

Click here for a map of the selected Food Council Development Grants. Click here for the Jan. 14, 2021 announcement of these grants.

Indiana Grown is administered by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in partnership with the lieutenant governor’s office. The initiative educates consumers on the importance of buying Indiana Grown products, helps Indiana farmers and producers sell more products and supports Indiana processors in their effort to process more Indiana Grown products. Indiana Grown members and partners include farmers, producers, processors and artisans, as well as retailers, grocers, hospitals and restaurants. For more information, visit www.indianagrown.org.

Featured photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels

