Free Uber, Lyft rides available around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament

From the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute:

In an ongoing effort to combat impaired driving, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to provide people with a free, safe ride home.

Through a new pilot program, Sober Ride Indiana, $15 ride credits will be available for the first 10,000 Uber and Lyft rides (total) in select cities from March 12th, to April 5th, 2021 – chosen to discourage impaired driving, primarily around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. Credits can only be redeemed between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., which is when the highest number of impaired driving-related collisions occur.

“We’re making 10,000 rides available based on the number of lives that are lost every year due to drunk driving in the U.S.,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Our goal with Sober Ride Indiana is to prevent those tragedies from occurring by making it easier for Hoosiers to reach their destinations safely.”

For the pilot’s launch, ride credits will only be available in six cities, which were selected based on the prevalence of impaired driving or where tournament games are being held over the next several weeks. Those cities include:

Bloomington

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Indianapolis

South Bend

West Lafayette

To redeem the $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

“We lose far too many people every year due to impaired driving,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or your favorite team doesn’t have to end in tragedy. If you plan on drinking, we encourage you to take advantage of this program and book a sober ride.”

Before using Sober Ride Indiana, users are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Additionally, users are financially responsible for anything over $15, and possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit.

Sober Ride Indiana was created by ICJI, in partnership with Alliance Highway Safety, and is funded by NHTSA.

