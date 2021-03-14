Ellington: Utility payment help available

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:
Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium, which temporarily prohibits electric and natural gas utilities from disconnecting low-income customers, ends March 15.
Hoosiers who face disconnection should contact their utility company as early as possible to negotiate a payment agreement. Many utilities also offer budget billing to assist with consistent monthly payments.
Indiana’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps pay electric and heat bills for eligible individuals. Hoosiers should contact their local Community Action Agency to see if they qualify. Click here for a county-by-county directory. Applications for the LIHEAP are available through May 14.
With the negative impacts of the pandemic on top of a cold winter, many families could be struggling to pay their utilities. If you or someone you know needs help, you can also dial 211 to connect to other resources.