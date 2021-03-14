Ellington: Utility payment help available

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium, which temporarily prohibits electric and natural gas utilities from disconnecting low-income customers, ends March 15.

Hoosiers who face disconnection should contact their utility company as early as possible to negotiate a payment agreement. Many utilities also offer budget billing to assist with consistent monthly payments.

Indiana’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps pay electric and heat bills for eligible individuals. Hoosiers should contact their local Community Action Agency to see if they qualify. Click here for a county-by-county directory. Applications for the LIHEAP are available through May 14.

With the negative impacts of the pandemic on top of a cold winter, many families could be struggling to pay their utilities. If you or someone you know needs help, you can also dial 211 to connect to other resources.

Like this: Like Loading...