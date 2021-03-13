Man arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Lawrence County

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington Post:

A lengthy investigation conducted by Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) detectives and Troopers of the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. concluded with an arrest for dealing methamphetamine and almost ½ pound of methamphetamine seized. The Indiana State Police had obtained information that Darrell Cox, age 56, of Taswell, Indiana was dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in multiple counties, including Lawrence County. Using a wide range of investigative techniques, ISP was able to confirm the allegations.

Darrell Cox

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 13th, 2021, Cox was located driving his 2006 Chevrolet truck southbound on SR 37, south of Ingram Road, in excess of the posted speed limit. Trp. Chance Humphrey, Trp. Cody Brown, ISP Sgt. Greg Day, LCPD Officer Michael Williams, and DES detectives were all in the area observing for Cox. Trp. Humphrey conducted a traffic stop and, after observing indicators of criminal activity, was assisted by the other officers.

Officer Williams deployed his canine, Flek, who gave a positive alert on Cox’s truck. A subsequent search of the truck resulted in discovering that Cox was in possession of over 200 grams of methamphetamine (7 ounces), approximately 2 grams of cocaine, and multiple controlled substance pills.

Drug evidence seized at the scene

At the conclusion of the investigation, Cox was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses:

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance (Two Counts), Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Trp. Caleb Garvin with the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. had also assisted with the investigation.

Sgt. Day commended everyone for a job well done and was thankful for the seamless working between agencies.

“Dozens of behind-the-scenes investigation hours culminated in a successful and safe conclusion to this case.

Multiple counties are safer today thanks to this arrest of this large-scale methamphetamine dealer.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

All photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police.

Like this: Like Loading...