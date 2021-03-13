Linton Boys’ Basketball ends their season in a hard-fought battle against Southwestern

Some photo highlights of tonight’s Linton vs Southwestern Boys’ Basketball game, including: (1.) the Linton student section up on their feet for the Miners, (2.) Joey Hart using Lincoln Hale’s screen for an open shot, (3.) Josh Pyne goes to the hole, (4.) Joey Hart up for a ‘three’ with defenders all around, (5.) Coach Hart instructing his team, (6.) behind the arc, Lincoln Hale shoot another, (7.) on the floor, Josh Pyne and Braden Walters fight hard for the ball.

Linton lost against Southwestern, 58 to 59, ending their season with this hard-fought battle played at Southridge.

Featured photo is Lincoln Hale running out of the starting lineup one last time. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

