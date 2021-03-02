Linton Boys’ Varsity Basketball wins 2A Sectional against South Knox

Some photo highlights from Linton vs South Knox Boys’ Varsity Basketball this evening at Eastern for the 2A Sectional, including: (1.) Peyton Smith flying for the Miners, (2.) Joey Hart saving a ball from going out of bounds, (3.) Braden Walters going after a ball, (4.) Josh Pyne playing hard defense all night, (5.) Lincoln Hale throwing it down hard in the second quarter, (6.) Miner bench reacts to the dunk, and (7.) Coach Joey Hart congratulating his team after a timeout

Linton won over South Knox, 50-35. Linton will play again Friday night at Eastern.

Featured photo is Miner fans filling the stands this evening.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

