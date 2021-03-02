Greene County Jail Log – March 2nd, 2021

Brandy Lynn Padgett, age 46, of Terre Haute was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke her suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, which she pled guilty to in a plea agreement signed in early-2019. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Christopher Paul Minks, age 44, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...