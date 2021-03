The Greene County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning for a regularly-scheduled meeting to discuss several topics, such as the purchase of a new vehicle for the Greene County Highway Department, economic development efforts in Greene County, and the reappointment of Otto Prow to the Property Tax Board of Appeals. The full agenda for the 9:30AM meeting on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 is embedded below in PDF format:

Featured photo is the Greene County Courthouse; The Lintonian – 2021

