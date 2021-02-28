March 1st – World Compliment Day

In a world so seemingly cynical and negative, why not have a day with positive energy — and compliments?

As World Compliment Day, March 1st each year is a non-commercialized holiday recognizing the basic human need for recognition and appreciation. After all, who doesn’t like a kind word or two said about them?

“How people treat you is their karma; how you react is yours,” is a common quote attributed to the wisdom of Buddha. In other words, our intent and actions influence our futures with good intent and good deeds contributing to good karma, while bad intent and bad deeds contribute to bad karma.

There are so many things to be thankful for and appreciate in others, whether it is “You are wise beyond your years, thanks for always being there for me, or you have a good head on your shoulders. Appreciation as simple as saying, “I appreciate your friendship more than you can know, you have such a great heart, or you inspire me to be a better person, will surely make someone smile.

Compliments such as “I’m so lucky to have you in my life, you’re an incredible friend, or you have such a great heart,” will go a long way too. Maybe saying something like, “You continue to impress me” to a young person will inspire them and make a real impact on their life. So, find that silver lining even in those gray clouds. It will make everyone’s day a little better.

By the way, it is also National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pig Day, and only 19 days left until Spring. So, smile — and give someone a compliment today!

We appreciate you reading The Lintonian, and we think you’re pretty awesome too!

Featured photo by Eva Elijas from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...