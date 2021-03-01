Calling all environmental superheroes for Indiana’s top award

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Do you know of an Indiana citizen, business, nonprofit organization, school, university, or government agency that is remarkable in its efforts to protect Indiana’s environment? If so, consider nominating them for the Indiana Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence.

IDEM is accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. These awards recognize Indiana citizens, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, universities, or government agencies that have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making processes.

“The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence honor Indiana’s finest organizations and businesses for their work in protecting Hoosier health and the environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “These awards recognize the most innovative, sustainable, and exemplary environmental projects in the state.”

IDEM and Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s office will present seven awards, one in each of the following categories:

Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources

Environmental Education/Outreach

Five Year Continuous Improvement

Greening the Government

Land Use/Conservation

Pollution Prevention

Recycling/Reuse

The public is invited to submit nominations and organizations may self-nominate. Nominations are open to all Indiana citizens, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, universities, or government agencies that implement exemplary environmental projects or initiatives with measurable results. An instructional webinar, eligibility requirements, and details about the nomination process are available at https://www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/2457.htm.

Nominations must be received by IDEM no later than Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. EDT. Nominations received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Awards will be presented at the annual Pollution Prevention Conference on Sept. 23, 2021 at the Marriott Indianapolis North. In addition, IDEM will issue a statewide press release announcing the seven winners and their projects.

For questions about the nomination process or assistance in compiling your nomination, please contact Cameron Maschino at 317-233-5434 or GovAwards@idem.IN.gov.

