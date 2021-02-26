Hospital welcomes board-certified OB GYN, Dr. Laurel Walton

From the Greene County General Hospital:

Greene County General Hospital is thrilled to welcome board-certified OB-GYN, Laurel Walton, D.O., to the GCGH family. Dr. Laurel Walton joins Dr. Douglas Lawson at the My Linton Clinic’s Women’s Health Center located across from the hospital at 1210 N. 1000 W in Linton.

Dr. Laurel Walton

Dr. Laurel Walton is a board-certified OB-GYN and Doctor of Osteopathy. Dr. Walton has decades of healthcare experience. She graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center as a Physician Assistant and continued her education at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. She completed an AOA rotating internship at St. Joseph Health Center, a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Aultman Hospital and a residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Walton is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Both Dr. Walton and Dr. Lawson are taking new patients at the My Linton Clinic’s Women’s Health Center. Call 812-847-4481 to schedule an appointment.

