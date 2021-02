Some photo highlights of the Linton vs. North Putnam basketball game, including: (1.) Linton’s cheerleaders getting into a lift, (2.) Braden Walters tipping the ball for the Miners, (3.) Ashlyn Hunley throwing her flag for the Winter Guard, (4.) Lincoln Hale throwing a shot up in the 4th, and (5.) Joey Hart throwing down a dunk for the Miners. The Linton boys won a hard-fought battle on Senior Night vs. North Putnam, 54 to 38.

Featured photo is Josh Pyne. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

