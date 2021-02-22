Greene County Jail Log – February 22nd, 2021

Scott Douglas Stahl, age 43, of Bloomfield was arrested for simple assault domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. In June 2021, he will face a bench trial for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of paraphernalia charges in Morgan County.

Clayton Duane Langley, age 30, of Linton began his sentence for simple assault domestic battery. Judge Dena Martin handed down a 365 day sentence with 357 days suspended.

Paige Nicole Young, age 23, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

