Five scholarships to be awarded to high school seniors pursuing health care careers

From the Greene County General Hospital:

Earlier today, the Greene County General Hospital announced it is accepting applications for five scholarships now available to Greene County students. Eligible applicants must be interested in pursuing careers in health care.

Four scholarships will be awarded in May, to high school seniors only, in memory of Dr. Mathias Mount and Eleanor C. Mount in the amount of $518.25 each. These scholarships recognize the past service for Dr. Mount, a longtime family practice physician from Bloomfield. Applicants must be enrolled a Greene County high school.

One Physicians of Greene County Scholarship will be awarded in May, in the amount of $500. This scholarship is in recognition of every physician serving the county, and all Greene County high school and college students, including public, private, and home schooled, with career intentions in health care are eligible to apply.

Applications are available through high school guidance counselors or by visiting the 2021 scholarship announcement on our website: https://greenecountyhospital.com/2021-scholarship-opportunities/

Completed applications are due by March 31, 2021 and can be mailed to Greene County General Hospital, ATTN: Foundation, 1185 N 1000 W, Linton, IN 47441 or emailed to Grace.Cross@mygcgh.org

Like this: Like Loading...