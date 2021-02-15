Snow causes e-Learning day tomorrow in lieu of in-person classes

In a message to parents this afternoon, Dr. Kathy Goad, Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools, announced that the school would be closed, but e-Learning, Google Meet, and Remote Learning would be in effect in lieu of in-person classes.

Snow continues to come down over the local area this afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Weather Alert and a Winter Storm Warning, effective until 7AM tomorrow morning. Additional snow of 6-10″ is expected in various portions of Indiana.

A City of Linton truck plowing snow on East Vincennes Street.

Right now, the temperature is 15’F this afternoon, but it is expected to decree to 7’F overnight, making it about 14 degrees colder here in Linton, Indiana, than it is in Juneau, Alaska currently. Sustained winds of 15-20 MPH are also expected overnight with occasional gusts of up to 30 MPH. If you must travel, be prepared with extra food, water, flashlight, cellular phone charger, and blankets.

Featured photo is a file photo, The Lintonian – February 15th, 2021.

