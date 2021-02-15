Marsh Madness on February 27th-28th will feature virtual programming

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with Friends of Goose Pond to stage the 12th Annual Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival on February 27th-28th.

Marsh Madness is a community-based bird-watching festival held in Linton, Indiana. The event celebrates the migration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), which is located on the city’s outskirts, and encompasses thousands of acres of wetlands.

For safety reasons, many of this year’s events will take place virtually. Programming will include bird-watching tips from the property manager and assistant property manager, a birds of prey presentation, information from the International Crane Foundation, and Facebook Live sessions from bird-watching experts in the field.

On-site visitors to Goose Pond FWA may also take a self-guided driving tour of the property or stop in the Goose Pond FWA Visitor Center, which is located at 13540 West County Road 400 South in Linton, Indiana, to get more information about the FWA’s attractions.

For more information about the event, visit https://friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness/.

Featured photo is courtesy the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

