Local school system lists three current support staff job opportunities

Linton-Stockton School Corporation is looking for a few good employees to fill three positions currently available, including positions as a Bus Driver, Part-Time Bus Aide, and Part-Time Food Service.

Inquiries regarding these positions should be addressed to the Linton-Stockton School Corporation or phoned to (812) 847-6024 to the attention of the following persons:

For the Bus Driver and Bus Aide positions: Brian Oliver, who is also available via email at boliver@lssc.k12.in.us

For the Food Service position: Jessica Taylor, who is also available via email at jtaylor@lssc.k12.in.us

The current job application listed for support staff can be found embedded below in PDF format:

According to LSSC website, “It is the policy of the Linton-Stockton School Corporation’s Board of Education not to discriminate in its operation of educational programs and activities nor against any employee or potential employee on the basis of sex, race, color, natural origin (including limited English proficiency), age or handicap per Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.”

It goes on to say that, “The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is committed to equal opportunity and does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, color, religion, sex, handicapping conditions, or national origin (including limited English proficiency) in any employment opportunity. No person is excluded from participation in, denied benefits of, or otherwise subjected to unlawful discrimination on such basis under any educational program or student activity.”

If these positions are not a good fit, please look at the most current WorkOne listing of job opportunities for the South Central Region of Indiana, which The Lintonian published on February 12th, 2021.

