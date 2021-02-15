All Owen County State Bank branches closing at 1PM today due to weather

Owen County State Bank released a statement this morning that said, “All of our bank branches will be closing at 1 p.m. today due to the inclement weather.”

Bitter cold spread over the local area last night with snow received in the overnight hours and more expected. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning, which is to remain in effect until 7AM EST on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Heavy snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches in certain portions of Indiana.

The NWS warns that travel will be very difficult with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Sustained wind speeds this evening and tonight are expected to be between 15 to 20MPH with occasional gusts to 30MPH, creating periods of lower visibilities and blowing or drifting snow. The heaviest snow expected from 2 to 10PM. So, if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

