IDEM grants up to $100,000 available for community recycling projects

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Is your organization looking for grant opportunities to fund a recycling or household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal project? Apply for a grant from IDEM’s Community Recycling Grant Program today!

Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting $500 to $100,000 in funding.

Applications will be accepted through March 1st, 2021.

The Community Recycling Grant Program is funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, and HHW and organics management (including yard waste management and composting). Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project.

Final funding determinations will be made at the end of March 2021.

To apply, please visit IDEM’s website at idem.IN.gov/recycle/2543.htm. For additional information, contact 800-988-7901 or recycle@idem.IN.gov.

Featured photo by Alex Fu from Pexels

