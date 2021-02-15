Vehicle flips multiple times in Orange County claiming two juvenile lives

From the Indiana State Police:

At approximately 8:20PM yesterday evening, February 14, 2021, the Indiana State Police investigated a fatal crash on County Road 500 North in nearby Orange County.

According to police, a westbound 2006 Pontiac on County Road 500 North lost control and left the south side of the roadway, then the vehicle flipped multiple times before landing on its roof in a field. There were four juvenile occupants in the vehicle, two of which were deceased at the scene. The other two occupants were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police. When more information becomes available, the Indiana State Police will update the news available to the public. Assisting at the scene were, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Paoli Police Department, and Orleans Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...