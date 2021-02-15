Greene County Courts closed tomorrow due to weather

In a prepared statement released this evening to the local media, County Attorney Marvin Abshire announced that the Greene County Courts would be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

“Please be informed that the Greene Circuit, Greene Superior, and Greene Magistrate’s Courts will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, due to continuing inclement weather, travel uncertainties tomorrow, and in consideration of public and court staff safety.” Abshire wrote.

He went on to say, “Further information will be provided if the courts are closed for more than one day or if additional snow expected later this week results in further closure.”

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Featured photo is a file photo, The Lintonian – 2021.

