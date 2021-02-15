Federal courthouses in Indiana closed to the public on Tuesday due to weather

From the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana:

Due to the inclement weather, the federal courthouses in Indianapolis, Evansville, New Albany, and Terre Haute will all be closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th.

Previously scheduled video and telephonic conferences in both the District and Bankruptcy Courts will proceed as planned, unless the presiding judge determines otherwise.

In-person proceedings will not take place and parties will be contacted by court staff to reschedule.

Court staff will work remotely and will respond to phone calls and emails as promptly as possible. Please direct case-related questions to the appropriate judge’s courtroom deputy clerk.

Like this: Like Loading...