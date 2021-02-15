Greene County Jail Log – February 15th, 2021

Bradley Joseph Deford, age 39, of Bloomfield was booked on a probation violation, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Ryan Wayne Botkin, age 41, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, which he was sentenced for approximately one year ago. No bond.
Devin Kyle Royal Bays, age 26, of Bloomfield was arrested for theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and two charges of burglary, a Level 4 and Level 5 felony, respectively. No bond. Bays has been appointed attorney Ellen Martin to represent him at the County’s expense.
Garrett Ray Carter, age 26, of Bloomfield was arrested for theft, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as two counts of burglary, Level 4 and Level 5 felony charges, respectively. Bond was set at $52,000 with ten percent allowed.
William Wayne Lacer, age 41, of Linton was arrested for intimidation, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. Attorney Ashley Dyer has been appointed to represent Lacer at the County’s expense.
Sherri Lynn Pabey, age 52, of Linton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leading to three separate counts that she will face. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid. In 2015, she pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in a plea agreement with Sullivan County.
William Ray Bradley, age 34, of Loogootee began his sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bradley was appointed attorney Timothy Shonk to represent him at the County’s expense. In a plea deal, he pled guilty to the charge of theft, and Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of one-year with 359 days suspended. In late-2020, he also pled guilty to a single count of theft in Dubois County. He will be facing a single county of theft in Daviess County, a case currently pending against him.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels