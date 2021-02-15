Greene County Jail Log – February 15th, 2021

William Ray Bradley, age 34, of Loogootee began his sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Bradley was appointed attorney Timothy Shonk to represent him at the County’s expense. In a plea deal, he pled guilty to the charge of theft, and Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of one-year with 359 days suspended. In late-2020, he also pled guilty to a single count of theft in Dubois County. He will be facing a single county of theft in Daviess County, a case currently pending against him.