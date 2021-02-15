Electricity returned, trash delayed, City Hall and the utility office closed

This afternoon, the outside temperature was 15’F, and it is expected to decrease to just 7’F overnight, making it officially colder here in Linton, Indiana than it was in Juneau, Alaska today. Sustained winds of 15-20 MPH are also expected overnight with occasional gusts of up to 30 MPH blowing snow around to re-cover roadways and sidewalks around town.

While crews have did their best in these frigid temperatures, the weather has still been playing havoc on more than just clearing roadways for travel. It has been reported that after electricity was off earlier this evening to customers south of Linton, power has now been restored.

According to the City of Linton, this week’s trash pickup routes will be delayed due to the inclement weather. Exact details were not given, but ore information will be made available after the City releases their plan.

It was also announced that due to the weather, City Hall and the adjoining utility office will be closed tomorrow — Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 — as well. To make payments, you may use the drop box on the south side of the utility office building downtown, or utilize the online payment option on the City’s website. No other details were made known, including if any extensions on the due date for utilities will be made, which are due on the 16th of each month.

Stay tuned to The Lintonian for more information, as it is made available.

Like this: Like Loading...