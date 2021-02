In a message to parents this afternoon, Dr. Kathy Goad, Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools, announced that the school would be closed to in-person instruction on Wednesday, February 16th, 2021, but e-Learning would proceed in the same format as it did the previous day.

This evening, it was warmer in Moscow, Russia — warmer by five degrees — as compared to Linton at a frigid 6’ F. The cold and snow has continued to cause issues, but most of the main traffic routes have been cleared now.

