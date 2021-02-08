Greene County covered bridge closed due to fire investigation

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington Post:

On February 7th, 2021, Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Daniel Crozier responded to the Plummer Creek Covered Bridge in the area of South Baseline Road and County Road 25 West in Bloomfield. The investigation began after Taylor Township Fire Department responded to extinguish a fire that caused damage to the bridge, which is also known as the A.M. Kennedy & Sons Covered Bridge. The structure is currently closed and the public is asked to seek alternate routes until it can be determined that it is structurally capable of handling traffic.

S/Trp. Crozier is being assisted by the Indiana State Fire Marshals and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Indiana Arson Hot Line at 1-800-382-4628 or the Bloomington State Police Post at 1-800-423-1286.

Featured photo courtesy Indian State Police

