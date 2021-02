In a message to parents this evening, school officials announced that, “All Linton-Stockton Schools will be closed tomorrow with E-learning assignments being posted by 9:00am.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will remain in effect until 7am EST on Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected. Isolated locations may see over 4 inches in some areas.

Featured photo by Ramirez Cooper from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...