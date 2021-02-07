Linton Girls win over North Knox in Sectional, 67-37

Some photo highlights of the Linton Girls’ Basketball team’s Sectional winning game over North Knox, including: Maggie Lower cheering on the Miners, Haley Rose with a battle rebound, Vanessa Shafford coming up the court, Aubrey Burgess with a contested shot, Aliyah Thuis looking for a rebound from a free throw, Bradie Chambers brings up the ball for the Miners, and Gentry Warrick fighting for the ball in the 4th quarter. Linton easily won over North Knox, 67-37. The Linton girls will play down in the Crawford Regional next Saturday.















Featured photo is the Linton girls after the win.

