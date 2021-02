Some photo highlights of the Linton Girls’ Basketball game against Vincennes Rivet, including: (1.) Gentry Warrick trying to recover an offensive rebound before going out of bounds, (2.) Aubrey Burgess going for a lay up off a steal, (3.) Vanessa Shafford driving the paint in the third quarter, and (4.) Linton Cheer squad flying for the Miners. Linton won 56 to 24 vs Vincennes Rivet.











Featured photo is the Linton girls getting pumped for the game.

