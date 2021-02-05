Greene County Jail Log – February 5th, 2021

Daniel Lee Featherston, age 45, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance. Featherston has since been charged with two additional counts of theft and criminal mischief. He also has numerous charges pending in Monroe County.
Tasha Ann Goodman, age 33, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond.
Jeramy Jason Walls, age 41, of Linton was booked on a warrant for a sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony charge. Bond was set at $10,000 with ten percent allowed.
Roy Matthew Keith Arthur, age 37, of Bloomfield was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Monroe County for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as leaving the the scene of a property damage crash, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
Austin Wade Hudson, age 28, of Lyons began his sentence for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Hudson retained Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Joseph Lozano, and a negotiated plea agreement was approved and the possession of marijuana charged was dismissed.
Jonah Garrett Cooley, age 22, of Linton was booked on a warrant for theft, a Level 6 felony charge.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
